Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

GD traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,253. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $110.58 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

