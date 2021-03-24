Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PICB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 19,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

