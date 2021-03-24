Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,194 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB remained flat at $$54.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

