KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.66.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SLG stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

