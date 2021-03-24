KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $8,594,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

