Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

GBT stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. 11,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

