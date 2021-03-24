Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,725 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

