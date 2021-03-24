Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411,362 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

CCK stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

