Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.
Shares of CS opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
