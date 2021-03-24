Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.