Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €125.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.70 ($143.18).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €111.15 ($130.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €114.71 and a 200 day moving average of €103.10. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a 12-month high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

