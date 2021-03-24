Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 407 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 424.35 ($5.54). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 324.47. The firm has a market cap of £446.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.58.
