Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 407 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 424.35 ($5.54). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 324.47. The firm has a market cap of £446.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.58.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.