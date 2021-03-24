KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

KAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

KAZ traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 853 ($11.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 822.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 676.96. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 317.10 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

