Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $5.39 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Kava.io token can now be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00009571 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $315.45 million and approximately $78.21 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00238571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.69 or 0.03096068 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044845 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 118,841,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.