Karla Frieders Sells 5,500 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 248.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

