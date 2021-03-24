Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $275.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.
KSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.
KSU opened at $246.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $260.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 34,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
