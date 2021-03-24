Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $275.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

KSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $246.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 34,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.