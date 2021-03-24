K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. K-Bro Linen traded as high as C$42.36 and last traded at C$42.35, with a volume of 1930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.13.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$453.67 million and a P/E ratio of 118.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

