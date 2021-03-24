K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Director Buys C$21,160.00 in Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Director Michael Barrett Percy bought 500 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at C$453,585.76.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$453.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$42.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

