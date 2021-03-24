Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Reaches $14.04 on Top Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $14.04 or 0.00025739 BTC on exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.71 or 0.00468628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00148549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.33 or 0.00799650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00051921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00075177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

