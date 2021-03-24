Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,123 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,045,000. Signature Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $14,503,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $10,421,000. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

SBNY traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $222.69. 14,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

