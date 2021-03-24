Junto Capital Management LP Makes New $95.30 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 266,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,296,000. Mastercard makes up about 3.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

