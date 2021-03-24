Junto Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Junto Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 651,679 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. 176,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

