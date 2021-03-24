Junto Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 438,623 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 438,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,910,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,421. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.