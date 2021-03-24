Junto Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 218,303 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,688,000. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 2.0% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.71. 10,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.29 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

