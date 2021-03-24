Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 38.50

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,200 ($81.00) on Wednesday. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,222.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,788.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £390.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47.

In other news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

