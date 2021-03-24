JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. 63,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.