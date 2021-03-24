JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 90,727 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.48% of Camden Property Trust worth $436,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $111.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.