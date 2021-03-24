JMP Securities Increases ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $35.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 490.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 62,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.