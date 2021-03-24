Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,618 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

