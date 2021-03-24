Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,284. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.30 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.