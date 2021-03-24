Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $131.66 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

