Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

