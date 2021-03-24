Jefferies Group LLC Buys 80,133 Shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,133 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.91% of Acamar Partners Acquisition worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. 3,873,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,638. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.63.

In other Acamar Partners Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

