Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($3.43) per share for the year.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10.

AMTI has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.