Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,271,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,000. Golden Nugget Online Gaming makes up approximately 12.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 3.44% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

