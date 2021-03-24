Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $301.30 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.74% of PRA Health Sciences worth $301,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.37.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

