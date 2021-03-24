Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $258.61 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,196,361 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $258,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $257.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

