Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $246,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

