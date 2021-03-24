Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560,022 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.55% of Centene worth $189,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

