Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $283,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

