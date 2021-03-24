Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 131,724 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.65% of DexCom worth $229,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DexCom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in DexCom by 9.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in DexCom by 13.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $364.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.00 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

