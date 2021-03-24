James H. /Nj/ Williams Sells 35,009 Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 35,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $52,863.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,503.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

