J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

AAPL stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

