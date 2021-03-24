J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Sells 6,883 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,314 ($17.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.71. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 700.50 ($9.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

