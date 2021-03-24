ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Sunday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of ITT opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $90.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

