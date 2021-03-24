iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAI. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of IAI stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

