iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

TSE:XGD traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,382. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.41.

