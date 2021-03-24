iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,301 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 10.9% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $61,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.97. 811,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

