iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of XMV traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.85. 3,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.71. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$24.10 and a 52 week high of C$33.07.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.