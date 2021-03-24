iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

