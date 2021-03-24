iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

